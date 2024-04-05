Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 25175080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

