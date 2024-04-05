Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 88,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 504,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.