Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

