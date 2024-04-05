Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.58 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Enovix $7.64 million 167.62 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -4.97

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 5 0 2.83

Enovix has a consensus price target of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 272.18%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Enovix -2,800.51% -77.74% -41.01%

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.