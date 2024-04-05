Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

