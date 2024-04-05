Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.9%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.49. 1,121,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,901,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

