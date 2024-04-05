EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EOG traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $136.11. 1,360,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

