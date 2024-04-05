EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.