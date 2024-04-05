EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

