EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,733. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.