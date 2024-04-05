Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

