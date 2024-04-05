Ethereum Classic Price Tops $33.51 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $33.51 or 0.00049543 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $517.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,641.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.38 or 0.00971860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00147259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00188210 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,400,137 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.