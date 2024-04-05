European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ERE.UN opened at C$2.36 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

