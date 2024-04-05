EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 2.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EVE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EVE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EVE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EVE in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

