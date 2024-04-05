Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

