EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,310,194 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,113.73.

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

