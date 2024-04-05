Evercore ISI Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $63.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

