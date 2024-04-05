Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

