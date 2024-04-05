Evercore ISI Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,240.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,099.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,080.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $995.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $855.24 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

