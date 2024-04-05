Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.04 and last traded at $70.24. 1,996,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,193,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.74.

Specifically, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

