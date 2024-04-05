ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.62. 471,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 888,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ExlService by 398.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 402.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ExlService by 422.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 406.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.