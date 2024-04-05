eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.40. eXp World shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 181,635 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eXp World by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eXp World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

