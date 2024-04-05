Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.15. 59,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,153. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

