Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $119.65. 4,486,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.