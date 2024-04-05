Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $119.65. Approximately 4,486,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

