Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Bank of America

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

