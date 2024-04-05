Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,533.16

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $49,533.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,554,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,296,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,554,752.9585977 with 15,296,085.57583541 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97532505 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $52,801.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.