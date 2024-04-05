Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month High at $17,715.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £177.15 ($222.38) and last traded at £176 ($220.94), with a volume of 72780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £174 ($218.43).

Ferguson Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,580.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £161.65 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 3,641.70%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

