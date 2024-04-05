Financial Analysis: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) versus PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PostNL and Landstar System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostNL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landstar System 0 7 2 0 2.22

Landstar System has a consensus price target of $184.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Landstar System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landstar System is more favorable than PostNL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostNL N/A N/A N/A Landstar System 4.99% 26.73% 14.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PostNL and Landstar System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PostNL and Landstar System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostNL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landstar System $5.30 billion 1.27 $264.39 million $7.35 25.58

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than PostNL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landstar System beats PostNL on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is based in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads, certain short-line railroads, and asset-based intermodal equipment; and domestic and international air and ocean services. This segment serves the automotive parts and assemblies, consumer durables, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment provides risk and claims management services; and reinsures risks of the company's independent contractors. It markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

