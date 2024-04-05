Financial Review: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63% Utah Medical Products 33.12% 13.53% 12.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 17.11 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -20.42 Utah Medical Products $50.22 million 4.90 $16.64 million $4.57 15.00

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Utah Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.