Financial Security Advisor Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,040,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,850,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $526.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

