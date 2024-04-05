Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

