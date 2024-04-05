Financial Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.93 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78%

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

