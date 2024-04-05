First Bancorp Inc ME Has $312,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

