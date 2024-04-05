First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.