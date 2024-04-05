First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 9,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

