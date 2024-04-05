First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

