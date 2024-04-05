First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

