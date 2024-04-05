First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 501,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $13,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.75 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

