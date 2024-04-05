First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
