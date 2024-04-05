First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 90,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,021. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

