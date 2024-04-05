First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,551,000 after acquiring an additional 468,736 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

