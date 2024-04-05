Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

COST stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $715.09. 660,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

