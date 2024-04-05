Five Star Bancorp’s (FSBC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

