Flora Growth Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Flora Growth stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Stories

