Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 2.6 %
FLNT stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.50.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.