Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 2.6 %

FLNT stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

