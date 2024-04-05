Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.22

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 173258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAR

Foraco International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.6533613 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.