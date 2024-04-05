Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 529 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $79.34.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
