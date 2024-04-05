Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.29

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3446230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

