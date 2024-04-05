Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.40. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 2,405,798 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

